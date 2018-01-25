Paranormal mystery in debut novel for Milton Keynes author

A Milton Keynes author who has released her debut novel will showcase her work at the Stony Words Festival.

Zoe Ball, 30, has released Midnight Shadows, a paranormal mystery inspired initially by the beautiful landscapes of southern France.

The author will be at Stony Stratford Library doing a ‘Meet the Author’ slot during the festival, on Saturday, February 3, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Zoe is a clinical coding assistant at Milton Keynes University Hospital, a role which involves - among other things - outpatient coding, transporting patient notes, creating reports and supporting the coders. She has written fiction and non-fiction in various capacities for 10 years, and describes herself as an avid fiction writer having compiled short stories and poetry.

Zoe said: “The thought of a full-length book had been in my mind for a long time when I began to create this novel, and writing it has been a true joy for me. Writing is a great passion for me and I am currently working on my next book.

I was inspired to write Moonlight Shadows firstly by the beautiful landscape I saw when travelling around southern France, and also by a past-life regression which I had undergone myself - the story simply grew from there.”