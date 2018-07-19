Part of Lakes Estate should be bulldozed, say residents in Milton Keynes

The hub of Bletchley’s Lakes Estate should be bulldozed and replaced with new houses and shops, say residents.

They are about to take part in an MK Council ballot to give their views on the multi million pound regeneration plan for the estate.

But already many are favouring demolition of the 1960s block, a council Cabinet meeting heard.

Ward councillor Mohammed Khan, who grew up on the Lakes estate told the meeting: “I totally support the residents and their commitment to replace Serpentine Court with a revitalised area, with decent new homes and new facilities.”

He praised residents for their input in the work leading up to the ballot, which will be ehld in the autumn.

The cabinet meeting was attended by community Campaigner Emily Darlington and by a large number of residents from Serpentine Court.

Emily said: “It was great be able to support their case for the future of the flats and the need for high quality houses in its place. It was also good to see the cabinet listening to residents and committing to a ballot.”

