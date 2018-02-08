Party in the Grand Hall for Inner Wheel Club of Newport Pagnell marking 40th anniversary

A celebration tea party in the sumptuous surroundings of Chicheley Hall marked the 40th anniversary for the Inner Wheel Club of Newport Pagnell.

Nearly 70 members and guests enjoyed the occasion in the beautiful Grand Hall.

Inner Wheel Club of Newport Pagnell 40th anniversary party at Chicheley Hall

President Jacquie Cole welcomed district chairman Annette Guttridge and her husband, plus other guests from Inner Wheel clubs at Wolverton, Berkhamsted Bulbourne, Dunstable, Luton North, Letchworth Garden City and Flitwick Vale. Several members of the Rotary Club of Newport Pagnell, which sponsored the club’s formation, were also present.

President Jacquie had made a beautiful cake and three candles were lit for Inner Wheel worldwide and for the club’s past, present and future. District chairman Annette gave a short presentation and helped Jacquie to cut the cake, which was enjoyed by everyone at the party held on January 16.

Several of those present said a few words, including Rotarian John Goss, who first suggested the idea of forming an Inner Wheel club in 1978. Founder member Rita Burge also spoke, followed by Val Belcher, both of whom have been president on more than one occasion. John’s wife, Evelyn, was another founder member and was also present.

During those 40 years, the spirit of friendship and service has been the guiding light of the club, with numerous charities helped by fundraising and hands-on service, supporting individuals and communities locally, nationally and overseas.

Inner Wheel Club of Newport Pagnell 40th anniversary cake

The club meets on the third Tuesday afternoon of the month from 2pm to 4pm at the Olney Centre and new members are very welcome.

Find out more by calling Jacquie Cole on 01234 711104 or Julia Campion, vice president, on 01908 691176, or email innerwheelnewportpagnell@gmail.com

Visit www.innerwheel.co.uk