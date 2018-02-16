Patient Satisfaction results released for Saxon Clinic in Milton Keynes

Feedback from patients at BMI The Saxon Clinic in Milton Keynes has shown that 98.7% of those who received care there would recommend the hospital to their family and friends.

Additionally 95.3% agree that the quality of their nursing care was very good or excellent and 93.8% would apply the same high rating to the standard of their accommodation.

The figures for the independent hospital in Chadwick Drive were the findings of the independent survey operator Quality Health, which analysed responses of 2,810 patients who responded to a questionnaire during 2017.

“Patient feedback is extremely important both for the consultants and for the hospital teams,” said consultant vascular and general surgeon and chair of The Saxon Clinic Medical Advisory Committee, Professor Doug McWhinnie

“Patient satisfaction is a top priority for all of us and so we want, and need, to make sure that we are actively listening to what patients have to say; that way we can be confident we are providing appropriate, person-centred care.

“These positive results give us the reassurance that the service we provide is meeting the high standards we expect for our patients.”

The figures have been well received by the 130 staff who work at the hospital and who provide care for insured patients, those who choose to pay for themselves and NHS-funded patients.

In 2018, the hospital is looking forward to additional investment in clinical equipment as well as a refurbishment of the out-patients department; the Clinic will also be enhancing the paediatrics service with a dedicated inpatient unit for children and their families.

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

Corruption concerns at fees to ‘buy a planning officer’ at Milton Keynes Council