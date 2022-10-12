Pavement parkers in Milton Keynes street to be penalised after fire engine access to blaze was blocked

Council officers have vowed to take action against drivers who park illegally on pavements to block a narrow road in Bletchley.

The move follow a major fire in Tavistock Street on Monday, when fire engines struggled to reach the scene due to cars parked back-to-back along both sides of the street.

As the flames spread rapidly in one of the street’s many car businesses, one fire engine rammed a vehicle out of the way, causing damage to one side.

The fire caused serious damage in Tavistock Street in Bletchley

The blaze gutted TFB Bodyshop and caused severe damage to two neighbouring premises, along with residential flats above.

Ironically, one business owner in the street had sent copious emails to MK Council parking department to warn them of the access problems caused by illegal parkers. One such email was sent just four hours before the blaze broke out.

Sent by Sam Watson, who runs B & T Tyres and Exhaust Centre with her dad Barry, it stated: “We have emailed and called on many occasions and nothing has been done regarding the cars illegally parking at MK2 2PG. Please see the attached picture of a lady walking with her newborn baby in a pram. She had to walk on the main road. Who is liable when someone is killed, because that will be the next thing?”

After the fire, the Citizen asked MK Council what they intended to do about the parking.

Today a council spokesman said: “We are aware of the illegal parking on Tavistock Street, Bletchley and our Civil Enforcement Officers do attend this location to issue Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) to vehicles breaching the restrictions.”

“The lower section of Tavistock Street is double yellow lines which means no waiting at any time (parking). Other sections are single yellow lines with a restriction for no waiting between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

"Vehicles should not be parking on these sections at all during the day and we will issue PCNs to vehicles that fail to observe this.”