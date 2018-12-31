Pedestrian seriously injured after being knocked down by car on dual carriageway in Furzton, Milton Keynes

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being knocked down by a car on the A421 H8 Standing Way, Furzton in Milton Keynes.

The accident happened on the Buckingham bound carriageway at around 4.30pm on December 27.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the car, a black BMW X3, were not injured.

Investigating officer, PC Ian Stevens, of Milton Keynes Roads Policing, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident, where a man suffered serious injuries and is in hospital.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at this time and may have seen this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting URN 792 27/12.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting URN 792 27/12.

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.