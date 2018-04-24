Pegasus Group gains planning permission for new homes in Milton Keynes

Planning permission has been granted for 64 new homes on a parcel of land in Milton Keynes which forms part of the Western Expansion Area.

The plans for CALA Homes (Midlands) Ltd were approved by Milton Keynes Council after being submitted last December.

A visual of the new development

It provides for 64 dwellings, including 45 three, four and five-bedroom homes and 19 affordable properties.

House types include an apartment block, terrace, semi-detached and detached homes.

The WEA will provide approximately 6,500 new homes as well as employment land and parkland. The new homes will be built within the Whitehouse section of the expansion area.

Pegasus Group delivered the scheme, producing the design compliance statement, detailed layout, house types, including bespoke properties, and landscape design.

The design and planning consultancy began work on initial design work in July 2016 to support CALA Home’s purchase of the land from Bovis Homes.

Pegasus Group worked on bespoke designs to fulfill the Design Code, especially along the City Street frontage which included bespoke four storey apartments and houses and around the designated Character Area, the Wetlands Special Place. The city street frontage was redesigned to create a predominantly continuous building line. House types were created that had side parking, but which were accessed from the rear, to remove the dominance of parking within the street.

Edward Turner, regional director – design and project manager, said: “We have a great working relationship with CALA Homes and were delighted to support them once again and pleased to have secured approval for our client.

“The house types and layout for Parcel H presented challenges to work within the Design Code and we created bespoke buildings to meet the criteria, which was very rewarding. We explored layout options to create an efficient layout that was easy to navigate, safe and secure”.

Previously Pegasus Group also worked with CALA Homes (Midlands) to secure planning permission for 111 homes on Parcel G within the Western Expansion Area. This site will provide 111 units, with 78 private dwellings, including three and four-bedroom homes and 33 affordable properties. CALA Houses launched their selection of earlier this year.