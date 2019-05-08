Pensioner, 89, had purse snatched from her mobility scooter in Milton Keynes

An 89-year-old woman had her purse snatched from her mobility scooter as she was on her way out of her Bletchley house.

Police have today released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the callous theft.

Do you recognise this man?

They are asking people in Mk to get in touch if they recognise him.

The victim was preparing to leave her house in Knowles Green, Bletchley, and put her handbag on the front of her mobility scooter as she turned to lock her door,

When she turned back to her scooter, she saw a man walking out of her garden and found that her purse had been taken from her handbag.

A credit card in the victim’s purse was used later that day by another offender at Martins newsagents in Bletchley.

The CCTV image

The offender who took the purse is described as a white man of a slim build, between 18 and 22-years-old and approximately 5ft 6ins tall. He was clean shaven and had scars on his face. He was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up and a hi-vis jacket over the top.

Investigating officer PC Christopher Smart said: “This is a shocking offence where a vulnerable person has been targeted and I am appealing for anyone who recognises this man to come forward. I am keen to speak with him as I believe he has vital information that could help with the investigation into this offence."

Witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 12.55pm on Thursday 4 April, or anybody that recognises the man should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 43190101954. Or they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111