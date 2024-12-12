People in Bucks considering adoption invited to meet PACT team on Big Adoption Day

On Wednesday 15 January 2025, Parents And Children Together (PACT) will be among the voluntary adoption agencies (VAAs) from across the country taking part in Big Adoption Day 2025, highlighting the work they do to find loving adoptive families for children waiting to be placed.

Big Adoption Day will see participating agencies hosting in-person and online events in their local areas and celebrating the real-life stories of families who have adopted, to encourage anyone interested in exploring adoption to find out more.

People in Buckinghamshire who are considering becoming a parent through adoption are invited to come and meet the PACT team at its office in Tickford Street, Newport Pagnell, on Big Adoption Day (Wednesday 15th January) between 10am and 3pm. Please book a place by calling 0300 456 4800.

PACT is also hosting an online information event for Big Adoption Day for anyone from southern and central England who would like to find out more about adopting with PACT. Please see www.pactcharity.org/Big-Adoption-Day for more information or book a place by calling 0300 456 4800.

With 2,600 children currently waiting to be adopted across England, of which 1,230 have been waiting more than 18 months*, there is an urgent need for more prospective adoptive parents to come forward to provide permanent, loving homes for these children.

VAAs are independent, not-for-profit organisations, offering a personalised service to adopters from all backgrounds. They have a wealth of experience having collectively placed thousands of children with adoptive families, particularly those who often wait the longest in care – including older children, those in sibling groups, and children from the global majority or with disabilities.

VAAs also provide all their adoptive families with lifelong support, which is flexible and responsive to what families need, whenever they need it.

Lorna Hunt, PACT’s Adoption Service Director said: “Last year PACT was proud to place 78 children with our adoptive families and be on hand to provide lifelong specialist support services.

“When you choose to adopt through a voluntary adoption agency like PACT you are giving a child or children the chance to experience the love and security of a family and you will be supported every step of the way by our dedicated team.

“As part of Big Adoption Day 2025, we encourage anyone thinking about becoming a parent through adoption to come and meet us in our four office locations, or attend our online information event.”

For more information about adopting with PACT and details of its Big Adoption Day events, please visit www.pactcharity.org/Big-Adoption-Day