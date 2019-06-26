People trapped in lifts, cooker fire and two-car crash for busy Milton Keynes firefighters

Yesterday proved to be a busy day for firefighters in Milton Keynes.

Officers from Bucks Fire and Rescue service were called to eight incidents in MK on Tuesday and overnight.

Fire crews were kept busy in MK on Tuesday

At 8.35am there was a collision involving two cars on Avebury Boulevard in Central Milton Keynes. Firefighters released a man, injured and a woman was also injured in the incident but not trapped.

An hour later they were called to Cyber Avenue in Oakgrove where two men had got stuck in a lift. A crew from Newport Pagnell were deployed to the incident assisted by officers from Aylesbury who were on standby in Milton Keynes and the men were freed.

At 10.44am they were called out again, this time to a false alarm in Severn Way, Bletchley. There was another call out to a false alarm at 2.11pm on Maidstone Road, Kingston.

At 5.36pm firefighters were needed to extinguish a fire on a cooker in a second-floor flat at Mullion Place in Fishermead.

Half an hour later a man, woman, boy and girl were shut in a lift at Silbury Arcade in Centre:MK and had to be rescued.

At 7.52pm officers had to put out a fire in the open at Watling Street in Bletchley.

The day ended with two more false alarm call outs at 10.15pm on Brudenell Drive, Brinklow and 1.16am at Saxon Gate East, Central Milton Keynes.