Milton Keynes boasts a wide range of places and activities to see and do, and with the half-term holidays getting underway, here are 10 attractions and destinations the whole family can enjoy.

Bletchley Park

Bletchley Park is world-renowned as the location where German codes were broken during the Second World War.

It has featured as a location for many TV programmes and films, and hosted an Artificial Intelligence Summit attended by world leaders last year.

Interactive exhibits and guided tours mean Bletchley Park is the perfect place to go to bring history to life.

It is recommended to allow three to four hours for a visit, while people living in nearby postcodes can purchase tickets that are valid for 12 months.

Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl is the place to go for a bit of healthy family competition during half-term, with 19 ten pin bowling lanes available for you to showcase your bowling skills.

The attraction also features an American inspired diner and an amusements area featuring pool, arcade games and much more.

It is open every day from morning until night, and you can bowl without having to change your shoes!

Gullivers Land

Gullivers Land theme park is the ideal place to go to unleash your adventurous and wild sides.

The main theme park features many rides in Adventure Land, with The Whirlwind, Jungle Falls and Grand Prix Racers just a few that are on offer.

Alongside the theme park there is also a Dinosaur and Farm Park where you can come and see the hungry caterpillar, meet furry animals and discover roaring dinosaurs!

Willen Lake Aqua Parcs

Another one for thrill-seekers, and particularly those who enjoy time on the water, Aqua Parcs is a large course of inflatable obstacles on water.

Based at Willen Lake in the city, Aqua Parcs is suitable for anyone six years and older, with sessions lasting around 50 minutes.

The lake and its surrounds offer space for a whole host of other activities including cycling and walking, or you can explore Milton Keynes from the observation wheel.

Milton Keynes Museum

Milton Keynes Museum is dedicated to the history of the city and its residents, and tells the story behind Milton Keynes’ planning and development through interactive and hands-on exhibits.

The museum will be open every day during half-term and features activities including biscuit decorating, spooky theatrical experiences, arts and crafts and face-painting.

Tickets are valid for a calendar year allowing families to keep visiting as many times as they like!

National Film and Sci-Fi Museum

One for the movie buffs, the National Film and Sci-Fi Museum is dedicated to the preservation, restoration and exhibition of the art and skills that go into producing some of the world’s best known movies and TV shows.

Among the exhibits to look out for are the mask used on screen by Darth Vader, a Walther PPK gun used by James Bond, a grail cup from Indiana Jones and a Cyberman helmet from Doctor Who.

Half-term week sees spooky season come to the museum, including a family pumpkin trail.

Campbell Park

Managed by The Parks Trust, Campbell Park is Milton Keynes’ city centre park, boasting many features including a wildflower meadow.

The park, which has Grade II status from Historic England, features 13 pieces of public art, as well as space to undertake activities including off-road cycling and orienteering.

For something more relaxed there is also the Milton Keynes Rose, a public space for commemoration, celebration and contemplation.

Vertigo VR Milton Keynes

If you want to explore the world of virtual reality, Vertigo’s centre in Milton Keynes has a whole host of activities to enjoy.

There are virtual reality arenas, spheres, escape games and rides, plus the chance to experience a cinema in 5D!

Attractions are suitable for those aged six and older, and at least 110 centimetres tall, and there are longer opening hours during the half-term holidays, giving you more time to explore.

Formula Fast Karting

If you want some quality family time, Formula Fast Karting in Bletchley hosts unforgettable experiences for individual groups.

Activities include go karting, escape rooms, axe throwing and AR darts, meaning there are plenty of adventures to be had!

Linford Lakes Nature Reserve

Located at Great Linford, Milton Keynes’ most diverse nature reserve is now owned by The Parks Trust, after they purchased it in 2015.

The site is used as a nature reserve and a base for environmental education, with the 37 hectares featuring a large lake, several small meadows and birdwatching hides.

A permit is required to visit the site and these can be purchased online through the Parks Trust - these are valid for a calendar year.