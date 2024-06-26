But contrary to what many believe it boasts an impressive list of famous people considering the city was officially founded in 1967, so 57 years old.

Aside from more modern age famous people or celebrities including sports stars Dele Ali and Leah Williamson, the following is a list of some of the people with connections to Milton Keynes who are famous throughout the country, while some are also famous internationally.

Kevin Whately (born 1951)

The English actor is best known for the roles of Neville Hope in the television comedy Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, of Robert “Robbie” Lewis in the dramas Inspector Morse and Lewis, and of Dr Jack Kerruish in the series Peak Practice. He was not born in Milton Keynes but he currently lives in the town.

Andrew Baggaley (born 1983)

The professional table tennis player has won the most medals for England in the Commonwealth Games in history. From 2002 to 2010, he won 2 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 1 bronze medal. He is also a triple English Men’s Singles National Champion and became the youngest table tennis player to win the Men’s Singles National Title.

Alan Turing (1912-1954)

World famous mathematician, cryptanalyst, logician and computer scientists described the Turing machine which played the key role in creation of modern computers. During World War II, he worked for the Government Code and Cypher School at Bletchley Park and lived in the Shenley Brook End during that time.

Errol Barnett (born 1983)

The anchor and correspondent for CNN International was born in Milton Keynes. He moved with his family to the United States in 1993 and started working for CNN in 2008.

A professional rugby football player was also born in Milton Keynes. His family moved from the town in the early 1990s. He played for the Wigan Warriors in Greater Manchester.

Sarah Pinborough (born 1972)

The horror writer who achieved a major success in the United States, was born in Milton Keynes. However, as a daughter of a diplomat she spent most of her childhood in the Middle East. Some of her best known books include The Language of Dying, The Hidden, The Taken and Breading Ground. She also writes fantasy novels for children under pen name Sarah Silverwood.

Clare Nasir (born 1970)

A meteorologist and weather forecaster, Clare comes from Milton Keynes. In 2010, she also released a fitness DVD.

Jack Trevor Story (born 1917)

The novelist was born in Hertford but he lived in Milton Keynes for around 20 years. His best known works include The Trouble With Harry on which was based the Alfred Hitchcock’s same name comedy (1955), Albert Argyle trilogy and the Horace Spurgeon Fenton novels.

Lee Hasdell (born 1966)

Lee is a former Mixed martial artist and kick boxer who moved to Milton Keynes in 1987. He is considered a pioneer of Mixed martial arts in the United Kingdom.

Dan Wheldon (1978-2011)

The racing driver who grew up near Milton Keynes sadly died after a collision at the 2011 IZOD IndyCar World Championship. He won the 2005 Indy Racing League IndyCar Series, and Indianapolis 500 in 2005 and 2011. In December 2011, a charity race was held in his honour in Milton Keynes.

