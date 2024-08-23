And while the rescue residents are loved and cared for by rehoming centre staff, nothing beats one-on-one attention, endless cuddles and a home to call their own.

If you’re thinking of welcoming a feline addition to the family, consider adopting from a nearby Milton Keynes centre.

Below is a list of local cuddly cat companions still waiting for their special someone to welcome them into a loving home.

Scroll through the cuteness below, and if any kitties should capture your heart, visit the Milton Keynes RSPCA website for details and to fill out an adoption form. And to enquire about the first three Cats Protection residents, email [email protected]. We defy you to resist!

1 . Simba Former stray Simba is described as 'a friendly boy', occasionally a bit nervous.His favourite past times include finding a napping spot or a window to watch the world go by, paying with toys and the all-important morning zoomies. Simba would enjoy outdoor access, in a loving patient home with older children. Photo: Cats Protection

2 . Evie and Paisley Inseparable sisters Evie and Paisley are seven-years old and are looking for a new home together. Both girls are initially shy but 'very affectionate on their own terms' according to the charity, especially where treats re involved. Photo: Cats Protection

3 . Evie and Paisley Despite being seven-years-old this adorable tortoise shell duo are still active ladies and enjoy play. Photo: Cats Protection

4 . Connie 'Capable Connie' is a two-year-old mummy cat in the late stages of pregnancy before she was brought into the centre to give birth safely way from the streets. Connie and her kittens are all ready and available to be adopted from RSPCA MK. Photo: RSPCA