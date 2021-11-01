10 Milton Keynes pubs agree to house bleed control kits to save the lives of future stabbing victims

A fresh appeal has been launched to buy life-saving kits that will stop a stabbing victim from bleeding to death before medics arrive at the scence.

The initiative has been launched by the family of Jay Fathers, a 18-year-old MK man who was murdered with a kitchen knife at a New Year's Eve party on Stantonbury.

Brave Jay had been trying to protect his friends from angry Callum Aylett, 21, but suffered stab wounds to his arm, leg, chest and abdomen . By the time the ambulance arrived 12 minutes later, it was sadly too late to save him.

Jay's family with the raffle hamper in Coventry Building Society

Jay's family believe a simple bleed control kit could have prevented his death had been one positioned nearby available to use.

The small bags cost £96 each and contain pressure bandages, tourniquets, a chest seal dressing and other medical equipment that can by used by any member of the public to stop someone from literally bleeding to death.

The idea is to place the kits in easily accessible places such as pubs or all-night supermarkets and shops so they can be quickly reached in an emergency.

Jay's dad Jason Fathers, his mum Sharon Cunningham and older sisters Chelsea, Georgina and Holly, all support the Binning Knives Saves Lives campaign and hope Jay's story - along with Aylett's life sentence for murder - will deter people from carrying knives.

Jay was just 18 when he was stabbed to death

They have launched a fundraising campaign to buy as many bleed control kits as possible and are negotiating with pubs and shops all over MK to hang them on their premises.

This week their appeal was given a boost by the Coventry Building Society at Central Milton Keynes. They agreed to display a hamper, filled by Jay' family, and sell raffle tickets for it.

People are urged to visit the building society, which is opposite CMK library, and buy a ticket to help the appeal.

You can view the fundraising page here .

The bleed control kits cost £96 each

The Citizen and Jay's family are also invited individual businesses in MK to donate £96 to buy a kit.

Meanwhile Jason is seeking more premises willing to display a kit once they are purchased.

"I have five pubs in Stony Stratford and five in Newport Pagnell who have agreed ," he said. "I'm also in discussion with the Mitchells & Butlers pub chain about it.