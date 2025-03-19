10 of the best garden centres in Milton Keynes - including one that's surprisingly cheap

They range from offering the full-blown family experience, complete with restaurants and children’s play areas, tboasting basic facilities but bargain prices.
And one of them could be MK’s best kept secret for thrifty gardners who like to buy in bulk.
Flick through our guide to find out where to find them and what customers think of them.
Frosts at Woburn Frosts at : Frosts Garden Centre, Newport Rd, Woburn Sands, Frosts Garden Centre at Woburn Sands has 573 3.5 star reviews on Tripadvisor. It has been Inspiring gardeners since 1946 with its plant nurseries, elaborate events, restaurant menus and a shopping experience. nIt sells great fresh fruit and veg. Photo: Frosts
Acorn MK Nurseries Ltd Acorn nurdery in Emberton is perhaps MK's best kept gardening secret. It's a wholesale plant nursery but is very welcoming to customers who just want to buy a lot of plants. The plants at the Newton Road site are amazing - and the prices are incredibly cheap! Photo: Acorn
Unsurprisingly, Dobbies in Watling Way, Fenny Stratford, gets numerous public votes, with 319 3.5 our of 5star reviews on Tripadvisor. It boasts everything a restaurant, aquarim area and kids' soft play. The quality is great but it's not the place for bargains, say customers. Photo: Dobbies
The Woburn Sands garden centre, also known as Woburn Sands Emporium, is almost oppositeFrosts in Newport Road. It has a 3.1 rating out of 94 reviews. It has been operating as an local independent garden centre for over 50 years, stocking everything you could want in your garden. Photo: Facebook