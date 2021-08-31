10 of the best GP surgeries in the Milton Keynes area in 2021, according to patients

Residents in Milton Keynes have rated their doctors' surgery across a number of different factors – including the overall experience whilst visiting the practice.

Cobbs Garden Surgery in Olney, scored the highest for overall experience with 91 per cent per cent of patients describing it as good - broken down as 73 per cent very good and 18 per cent fairly good.

In a year when GP appointments were more likely to be a phone call than a face-to-face meeting, it seems patients’ satisfaction with their local surgeries has remained high.

That’s according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The 2021 GP Patient survey was published in July – with fieldwork taking place between January and March of this year.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in Milton Keynes - part of the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group area - which were voted the best by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1. Cobbs Garden Surgery There were 261 survey forms sent out to patients at Cobbs Garden Surgery, in Olney. The response rate was 58 per cent. Of these, 73 per cent said it was very good and 18 per cent said it was fairly good.

2. Sovereign Medical Centre There were 306 survey forms sent out to patients at Sovereign Medical Centre, in Pennyland. The response rate was 47 per cent. Of these, 63 per cent said it was very good and 32 per cent said it was fairly good.

3. Milton Keynes Village Practice There were 369 survey forms sent out to patients at Milton Keynes Village Practice. The response rate was 47 per cent. Of these, 63 per cent said it was very good and 31 per cent said it was fairly good.

4. Neath Hill Health Centre There were 335 survey forms sent out to patients at Neath Hill Health Centre, in Neath Hill. The response rate was 42 per cent. Of these, 63 per cent said it was very good and 29 per cent said it was fairly good.