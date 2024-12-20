Here is a selection of pubs and restaurants across Milton Keynes to give you a few ideas where to go if you are looking for a break from home on Christmas Day.
Please contact individual establishments directly to check on the availability of Christmas Day menus.
1. The Black Horse
The Black Horse in Great Linford will be open on Christmas Day, serving a special Christmas Day menu from £84.95 for adults
2. The Burnt Oak
The Burnt Oak in Shenley Brook End is serving a special Christmas Day menu for one day only, with adults and children's menus available
3. The Kingfisher
The Kingfisher in Newport Pagnell is serving its own Christmas Day menu
4. The Nut and Squirrel
The Nut and Squirrel in Westcroft is serving a set three-course Christmas Day menu, with menus for both children and adults