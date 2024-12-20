10 pubs across Milton Keynes that are open on Christmas Day

By Neil Shefferd
Published 20th Dec 2024, 13:20 BST
If you fancy letting someone else take care of the cooking, or want somewhere to go for a drink with friends and family on the big day, there are several pubs open across the city on December 25.

Here is a selection of pubs and restaurants across Milton Keynes to give you a few ideas where to go if you are looking for a break from home on Christmas Day.

Please contact individual establishments directly to check on the availability of Christmas Day menus.

We are sure there will be more pubs open across the city on December 25, so please send us details of any others by email.

The Black Horse in Great Linford will be open on Christmas Day, serving a special Christmas Day menu from £84.95 for adults

1. The Black Horse

The Black Horse in Great Linford will be open on Christmas Day, serving a special Christmas Day menu from £84.95 for adults Photo: Google Street View

The Burnt Oak in Shenley Brook End is serving a special Christmas Day menu for one day only, with adults and children's menus available

2. The Burnt Oak

The Burnt Oak in Shenley Brook End is serving a special Christmas Day menu for one day only, with adults and children's menus available Photo: Google Street View

The Kingfisher in Newport Pagnell is serving its own Christmas Day menu

3. The Kingfisher

The Kingfisher in Newport Pagnell is serving its own Christmas Day menu Photo: Google Street View

The Nut and Squirrel in Westcroft is serving a set three-course Christmas Day menu, with menus for both children and adults

4. The Nut and Squirrel

The Nut and Squirrel in Westcroft is serving a set three-course Christmas Day menu, with menus for both children and adults Photo: Google Street View

