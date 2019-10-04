£100,000 injection for public spaces in Milton Keynes

Council bosses have approved a £100,000 fund to boost public areas across Milton Keynes.

For each project, the parish council will be match funding at least the amount the council is providing, and they will be commissioning the work.

The projects include the war memorial bench in Bletchley, a bench and flower bed at Bletchley Library, an outdoor gym equipment on Oldbrook Green, and the resurfacing of the car park at Woolstone Sports Ground.

This one-off boost is in addition to the Council’s Community Infrastructure Fund, which is already providing parishes with £100,000 for environmental improvements this year.

Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for the Public Realm said: “With our parish partners we’re committed to a programme of public space maintenance and improvements that will make an obvious difference for local people.

"There are some very worthy projects here and I’m delighted we can help make them happen”.