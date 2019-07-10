£100 fine for anybody who fails to pick up their dog's poo anywhere in Milton Keynes

A protection order that fines dog walkers £100 for not picking up their pet’s poop is set to be launched on every single pavement, park and public space across all of Milton Keynes.

MK Council today launched a public consultation on the radical move, which could wipe out the dog poo nuisance overnight.

Dog owners be warned

It means that any authorised council person or police officer has the power to issue a fixed penalty notice to anybody who fails to bag up and properly dispose of their dog’s mess.

And the order would allow for no excuses - including a person not noticing that their dog has fouled.

A clause will state: “Being unaware of the defecation (whether by reason of not being in the vicinity or otherwise), or not having a device for or other suitable means of removing the faeces shall not be a reasonable excuse for failing to remove...”

The order would apply to “public land” across the borough of Milton Keynes.

Offenders will be given 21 days to pay the fine but it reduces to £75 if they pay withing 21 days.

A draft order is displayed on the council’s website, alongside an online form for people to leave their comments.

In 2017-18, 322 complaints of dog fouling were received by MK Council. So far this year there has been 256 reports.

But this is only the tip of the iceberg and the problem is far larger, say council officers.