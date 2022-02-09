100 victims of domestic abuse will be helped to return to work in Milton Keynes

A hundred victims of domestic abuse in MK are to be given a helping hand to return to work.

Milton Keynes Council is investing £66,000 to support them with training and work experience as well as money for travel and interview clothes.

Local charity MK-Act, which supports victims of domestic abuse, will run the programme.

The money will help 100 local victims

They will also be offering debt advice, support with job applications, training, childcare advice and can even help people set up their own businesses.

The one year programme is part of the Council’s £3.1m Economic Recovery Plan and is expected to cover support costs for 100 women.

Deputy leader of MK Council, Cllr Robin Bradburn said: “I’m incredibly proud that we’re working with MK-Act to provide this support. Domestic abuse can leave a devastating effect on people and returning to work can seem like an impossible challenge. More people will be able to reach their potential through this programme.”

CEO of MK-Act, Sue Burke said: “During the Covid pandemic we found that many of our clients were in a more desperate situation as they were living with their abuser often 24 hours a day with no break. This support through the MK Economic Recovery Plan means women will have that extra support they really need.”

MK-Act is commissioned by Milton Keynes Council to help local victims of domestic abuse, and the Council has been working with them over the last year to raise awareness of the services on offer. Twice as many people are now stepping forward to seek help than previously, which the charity believes is both down to higher awareness of the service and an increase in need over the past year.