100-year-old Annie from Milton Keynes reveals the secret to a long life

Never give up and always stay busy......

.... that's the secret, according to unsung hero Annie Breed, who has just celebrated her 100th birthday.

Annie Breed and Mayor of Milton Keynes, Sam Crooks

Now living in a care home in Newport Pagnell, Annie enjoyed a huge celebration on the big day with friends and family - and the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Sam Crooks, even dropped by to present the war time hero with her special birthday card message from the Queen.

A 1940s tribute singer was also brought into the care home and Annie even enjoyed a dance herself with a sing-a-long to some of her favourite 40s and 50s classic hit songs.

Annie was 19 when the Second World War broke out. She was living in London which saw regular bombings and endured the Blitz.

Annie said: "The [air raid] sirens would go off, but I would just carry on. It happened so often that I couldn't be stopping what I was doing all the time."

Annie Breed and her friends and family

No stranger to danger, she supported the war efforts by working long hours in a munitions factory which made bombs for British and allied forces.

"I would spend all day in a big line. All of us would be doing something. I didn't think much of it, I just did it. We all had our own jobs to do," she said.

And when asked about the secret to long life, Annie - who is the last surviving member of the family in her generation - reavedl: "It's about never giving up and always keeping busy".