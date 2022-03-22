100-year-old silver band in Milton Keynes set for bright future after winning championship competition

A silver and brass band can blow its own trumpet after being declared the best in the London and Southern Counties region.

Bradwell Silver Band, which was formed in 1901, had their 'home grown' players representing them at the championship contest.

They swept the board in the third round in what was a great weekend for Milton Keynes bands. Olney Brass Band won second place, while the previous day saw Milton Keynes Brass scoop a podium 3rd place.

Bradwell Silver Band has some new and talented young members

All the bands were returning to the contest stage after an enforced break due to the Covid pandemic.

"We have been hit with Covid and the natural moving on of players since 2019. Being a band that prides itself on

training players, providing free tuition and instruments, we are maybe more fortunate than others to have our ‘home grown’ musicians to bump up our band numbers," said Bradwell Silver musical mirector Brian Keech.

"Despite Covid we have a thriving Development Band and an additional nine beginners have regular weekly lessons with our tutors."

The band won an impressive trophy

At Sunday's competition, the band performed Gordon Langfords’ Facets of Glass.

Brian said: “I am so proud of every member of the band. We have worked so hard to perform Facets of Glass to the highest standard. To win is amazing but every band up and down the country deserves plaudits for continuing our wonderful music making after this terrible pandemic.

"As winning Musical Director I was honoured to be presented with the Arthur Copcutt Memorial Trophy. This was even more poignant because as a young player with Bradwell I used to help the Ellesborough band and met Arthur, who was their Conductor. He was a lovely man and a pleasure to know.”

The band is also honoured to have been invited to once again to perform a concert for the Chelsea Pensioners in May at the Royal Hospital of Chelsea,-