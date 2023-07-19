A thousand fundraisers took part in Willen Hospice’s annual Midnight Moo event on Friday night.

The night-time walk, which is sponsored by Specsavers MK, is the charity’s flagship event, and this year it raised over £100,000 to help with the cost the end of life care and support the charity provides..

Midnight Moo’ers, complete with flashing headbands, garlands and wings, made for an incredible sight as they completed their five or 10 mile sponsored walk across Milton Keynes at night.

The Midnight Moo was declared a great success on Friday

The event began and finished at Midsummer Place Shopping Centre, with walkers setting off at 10pm.

Peta Wilkinson, Willen Hospice CEO was amongst the walkers on the night.

“The atmosphere at Friday’s event was truly remarkable,” she said. You could feel the love for Willen Hospice, and it really drove home the profound impact we have on local families.

"It was heart-warming to see so many people walking in-memory of their loved ones, as well as those who just wanted to do something incredible to support their local Hospice.

People dressed up and had fun during Fridays' Midnight Moo in Milton Keynes

“This year I’ve run in the London Marathon for Willen Hospice and trekked across the Sahara, so of course I had to take part in the Midnight Moo. This is the fourth time I’ve walked it, and it was the best one ever.

" Thank you to everyone who took part, to all of the amazing volunteers who marshalled along the route, The Good Gym who hosted the half-way make, and our incredible sponsors, Specsavers MK, and our medal sponsors, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, as well as all the mile sponsors and supporters who made this event possible.”

Liz Sparham, whose team raised over £3,000, said: “I walked with 10 of us who work and volunteer at the Willen Hospice charity shop in The Point. We wanted to take part and fundraise because we want Willen Hospice to be there for us, should we ever need it.”

