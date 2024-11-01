Stony Stratford

This three-bed terraced house is now on sale in Stony Stratford High Street for £97,500.

It includes a turfed rear private garden and a modern kitchen with a range of integrated appliances, and also has two bathrooms and a reception area.

Broughton

This two-bed flat is now on sale at Four Marks Close in Broughton for £93,000.

It is part of a shared ownership scheme with a 35% share, and features an entrance hall, open plan lounge, dining area and kitchen, two bedrooms and an en-suite bathroom.

Warren Way

This one-bed flat on Warren Way in Milton Keynes is now on sale, and although it has a full market value of £200,000, the buyer only pays 25% of that amount, so £50,000.

It contains an open plan living dining area with a private balcony, complete with a generous bedroom and contemporary modern bathroom.

Flintergill Court

This one-bed apartment for over-60s is on sale now on Flintergill Court for £50,000.

This accommodation is located in the Heelands area of the city and includes a lounge and dining room with archway to a fitted kitchen, as well as a bedroom and shower room.

Devereux Place

This one-bed flat in Devereux Place is on sale now, with 40% shared ownership, for £70,000.

The flat in the Leadenhall area comprises an open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area, plus a master bedroom and main bathroom.

Netherfield

This two-bed flat on Akerlea Close, in the Netherfield area of Milton Keynes, is on sale now for £92,500.

This upper floor apartment is part of a 50% shared ownership scheme, and includes a lounge and dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom.

Warren Way

This one-bed flat on Warren Way, in the village of Glebe Farm, is on sale now for £82,000.

It has a full market value of £205,000, although the buyer only pays 40%. It includes an open plan living dining area, a private patio area, a generous bedroom and a modern bathroom.

Stapeley Court

This two-bed first floor apartment on Stapeley Court, in the Westcroft area of the city, is on sale now for £66,000.

It is part of a 30% shared ownership scheme, and features two double bedrooms, a family bathroom, a kitchen and a sitting and dining room, while the property also includes a balcony.

Conniburrow

This one-bed flat on Cleavers Avenue in the Conniburrow area of Milton Keynes is on sale now with a guide price of £100,000.

The property, which has excellent access into Central Milton Keynes, currently has tenants in it, although the current owner is open to either selling with the tenants in situ, or vacating possession.

Grange Farm

This two-bed flat is now for sale on Reynolds Place in the Grange Farm area of the city for £82,500.

It is part of a 40% shared ownership scheme, and includes a kitchen, living and dining area that can be adapted to suit the buyer’s needs, plus two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Medbourne

This one-bed flat is now on sale at Kirkwood Grove in the Medbourne area of Milton Keynes for £90,000.

It is part of a 60% shared ownership scheme, and offers open plan living, and includes one bedroom and bathroom.

