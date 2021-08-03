11 schools in Milton Keynes to host special 'summer schools' for pupils to catch up this month

Pupils at 11 secondary schools in MK will benefit from hours of summer school education over the holidays.

The schools have agreed to run the summer programmes as part of a Department for Education funded initiative to bridge the gap in education lost from the Covid pandemic.

They will be hosting a range of activities, including supporting those pupils who are making the transition to secondary school.

Children can catch up

Schools taking part are the Radcliffe School, Stephenson Academy, Stantonbury International, St Paul's Catholic School, Denbigh School, Shenley Brook End School, Walton High, The Hazeley Academy, Sir Herbert Leon Academy, Lord Grey Academy and Watling Academy.

Nick Gibbs, Schools Minister, said almost three quarters of eligible mainstream secondary schools nationally have agreed to host a summer school.

“It is very good to see that so many children will now have the opportunity to enjoy clubs and activities, building friendships and supporting their mental and physical health, alongside their educational progress," he said.

"We have invested £3 billion so far in helping children catch up ahead of the next academic year and summer schools are an integral part of the overall effort to recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic.”

The government has committed to an ambitious, long-term education recovery plan and the next stage will include a review of time spent in school and college and the impact this could have on helping children and young people to catch up.