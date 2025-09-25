The RSPCA has put out a special rat appeal after a dozen of the creatures were found abandoned in cages outside a city pet store.

The rats are mixed sexes and some are pregnant and due to give birth any day.

They were found dumped outside the Pets at Home store in Bletchley last week – just days after two more baby rats had been found dumped by bins in the town.

A spokesperson for the local RSPCA branch said: “This means our small, foster-based, self-funded branch is now caring for 14 rats – with many more babies due any day.”

They added: “Let’s be clear: if these cages hadn’t been found, these innocent animals would have faced a horrific death – starving, being torn apart by predators, or crushed by cars. This is the brutal reality of animal abandonment.

“And it’s not rare. 2025 has been the worst year we’ve ever seen in Milton Keynes for small animals being dumped – rabbits, hamsters, and now rats – all left to die because someone decided their lives didn’t matter. But they DO matter. Abandoning ANY animal is not just cruel – it’s a crime.”

The spokesperson added: “These 12 survived. But survival is only the beginning. They deserve to be showered with food, toys, love, and enrichment so they can forget the cruelty of their past and finally know safety.”

The Milton Keynes and North Bucks RSPCA branch is entirely self-funded and does not receive cash from the national RSPCA charity. While proud to be part of the RSPCA family, it runs on our own values and its own commitment to animal welfare.

The branch has now put out a desperate appeal for animal food, cash donations and adopters.

You can donate directly via PayPal here or deliver items to their hub at 81 Newport Road, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes, MK13 0AH.

And you can view the branch’s adoption page for rats and other small animals here.

“Please give what you can and share this post far and wide. The more people that see it, the more chance we have of stopping this cruelty from happening again,” said the spokesperson.

“Together, we can show these abandoned animals that not all humans are heartless.”