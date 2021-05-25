12,000 people due to flock to Strongman event in Milton Keynes this bank holiday weekend
Stadium MK venue promises socially distanced seating
Thousands of people have snapped up tickets to watch Channel 5 show UK's Strongest Man live at the Stadium MK over the bank holiday weekend.
The hit TV show will be filmed live this Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday and 12,000 tickets have gone on sale.
Tickets for Saturday have already sold out, said the organisers today.
Athletes from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be gathering to compete in 13 gruelling tests of strength with the goal of being crowned the UK’s Strongest Man 2021.
The event is billed as the "ultimate day out" with superhuman feats of strength, children's entertainment and challenges and great food and drink.
Tickets can be purchased on the day for Sunday May 30 and Monday May 31, or you can contact the Stadium MK box office on 01908 622922 to pre-order.