12,000 people due to flock to Strongman event in Milton Keynes this bank holiday weekend

Thousands of people have snapped up tickets to watch Channel 5 show UK's Strongest Man live at the Stadium MK over the bank holiday weekend.

The hit TV show will be filmed live this Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday and 12,000 tickets have gone on sale.

Tickets for Saturday have already sold out, said the organisers today.

There will be superhuman feats of strength. Photo: Channel 5

Athletes from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be gathering to compete in 13 gruelling tests of strength with the goal of being crowned the UK’s Strongest Man 2021.

The event is billed as the "ultimate day out" with superhuman feats of strength, children's entertainment and challenges and great food and drink.