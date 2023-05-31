13 reasons your property could be excluded from the new wheelie bin scheme in Milton Keynes

A city-wide survey has revealed the majority of homes in MK are suitable to be allocated four wheelie bins apiece in three months time.

The new scheme is due to start from September 4 and will involve each household being supplied with four bins.

There will be the standard green wheelie bin for food and garden waste plus three new 180 litre bins with different coloured lids.

Each household in Mk will have four different wheelie bins

The black-lidded bin will be for rubbish you would usually put in your black sack, while the red one is for cardboard and paper and the blue bin is for plastic, metal and glass

Some residents have applied to opt out and have coloured sacks instead, on the grounds that they do not have enough space for four large bins.

However, the Milton Keynes City Council bosses say: “We have carried out surveys across the whole borough to determine which properties have space for four wheelie bins. Most properties in MK can have wheelie bins.”

They have published a list of 13 reasons that would make a property unsuitable for bins. These are:

No rear, side access or front access No point of collection Impractical to pull wheeled bins out e.g., through a narrow gate, down multiple steps, across very rough ground or through the house. This does not mean blocking access to a car / parking space on a personal driveway. Inadequate space to store wheeled bins Dangerous to move wheeled bins from storage to presentation point Bin would have to be wheeled down steps/steep incline No suitable presentation point at property boundary Collection crew would have to move wheeled bin more than 50 metres No access to property boundary by collection vehicle Collection crew can’t collect bin from property boundary and return bin safely Communal property with insufficient space for required bins Bins would be kept outside windows at all times Bins would present a security risk due to storage locations

Being elderly or disabled and finding it hard to move the heavy bins does NOT mean automatic exemption. These residents will be assessed and offered an assisted collection if necessary, says the council.,