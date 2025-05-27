13 shocking photos show how vandals have trashed iconic interior of The Point in Milton Keynes

The Point at Central Milton Keynes was saved from demolition last year after a planning application to build a tower block of flats on the site was rejected, partly on the grounds that it could destroy the city’s heritage.

However, the famous red triangular building, once home to the first purpose-built multiplex cinema in the UK, has not been shown the same respect by thugs and vandals.

They have forced their way in through the flimsy security system, smashed walls and doors, strewn the place with litter and covered almost every surface with foul and immature graffiti.

Meanwhile, years of no maintenance have caused surfaces to rot, ceiling tiles to fall, rooms to fill with debris and wires to be exposed, leaving the building in a dangerous state.

This week a party of preservations entered The Point to film an eye-opening video, which has been published on the channel of Milton Keynes YouTuber Time Emotion. You can view the video here - but please be warned that much of the graffiti contains foul language.

Our gallery of photos shows stills taken from the video.

Already they shots have prompted an angry response from viewers about how The Point has been allowed to get into this sad state.

"How very sad to this wonderful unique building gone into disarray. It was such an iconic place to go to. I have fond memories of this place. I can still smell the aroma of the popcorn they use to sell there. Heartbreaking,” wrote one man,

The Point opened in a blaze of publicity on November 25 1985 as a beacon for MK, and its cinema and nightclub went on to be the basis of happy memories for tens of thousands of local people.

The last film showed on February 26 2015, and later the iconic structure was bought by developers after attempts by local people to get it historically listed were met with failure. One developer was granted permission to transform the area into a housing and leisure site, but nothing was done and the permission lapsed.

Then Galliard Homes bought the building put in a planning application to demolish it and build 487 flats in four blocks up to 21 storeys tall, but this was refused last year.

Currently The Point’s future is unknown but it is anticipated that another planning bid will be made.

1 . Shocking peek inside The Point in MK The once grand staircase is looking very sad Photo: Time Emotion Photo Sales

2 . Socking peek inside The Point in MK A door hangs sadly off the wall Photo: Time Emotion Photo Sales

3 . Shocking peek inside The Point in MK The stand where hundreds of people used to queue to buy their popcorn and drinks Photo: Time Emotion Photo Sales