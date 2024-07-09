14 eating places in Milton Keynes, including Nando’s, are given new food hygiene ratings

By Sally Murrer
Published 9th Jul 2024, 13:06 BST
Food hygiene inspectors have visited 14 eating places in MK to give them new ratings.

They examined each place and gave it a score out of five, with zero meaning urgent improvement is necessary and five being very good.

Thirteen of the 14 places were awarded the top score of five.

These are:

New Food Standards Agency.ratings have been given to 14 eating places in Milton Keynes

* T4 at Unit 1 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on July 2

• Nando's at Queens Court, Midsummer Arcade, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on June 26

• Dipna Restaurant - Santander - Unity Place at Unity Place, 200 Grafton Gate H5 To H6, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on June 19

• John Lewis - Distribution Centre at Blakelands 2, Yeomans Drive, Blakelands, Milton Keynes; rated on June 19

• Fika Catering Co Ltd at Witan Gate House, 500-600 Witan Gate West, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on June 18

• Milton Keynes Canoe Club at Caldecotte Water Sports Centre Caldecotte Lake (South), Monellan Grove, Caldecotte, MK; rated on June 18

• Heavenly Desserts Milton Keynes at Unit H5, Stadium Way, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on June 12

• Eakley Manor Farm Events at Eakley Manor Farm, Eakley Lanes, Stoke Goldington, Milton Keynes; rated on May 8

• Slug & LettuceSlug & Lettuce at Manhatten House, 401 Witan Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on July 8

* Sams Chinese Take Away at Sam'S Takeaway, 186 Waterside, Peartree Bridge, Milton Keynes; rated on July 3

• Mayyam's at 18 Fyfield Barrow, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes; rated on July 2

• JK Rooster at 20a High Street, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes; rated on June 28

• Takeaway 4 U at 18 Elthorne Way, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on June 24

The final place was given a score of three, which means hygiene standards are "generally satisfactory”. This was Morleys MK Ltd at 5 Glyn Square in Wolverton,

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about a business’s hygiene standards. You can check local places here,

