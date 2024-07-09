14 eating places in Milton Keynes, including Nando’s, are given new food hygiene ratings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Food hygiene inspectors have visited 14 eating places in MK to give them new ratings.

They examined each place and gave it a score out of five, with zero meaning urgent improvement is necessary and five being very good.

Thirteen of the 14 places were awarded the top score of five.

These are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Food Standards Agency.ratings have been given to 14 eating places in Milton Keynes

* T4 at Unit 1 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on July 2

• Nando's at Queens Court, Midsummer Arcade, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on June 26

• Dipna Restaurant - Santander - Unity Place at Unity Place, 200 Grafton Gate H5 To H6, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on June 19

• John Lewis - Distribution Centre at Blakelands 2, Yeomans Drive, Blakelands, Milton Keynes; rated on June 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Fika Catering Co Ltd at Witan Gate House, 500-600 Witan Gate West, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on June 18

• Milton Keynes Canoe Club at Caldecotte Water Sports Centre Caldecotte Lake (South), Monellan Grove, Caldecotte, MK; rated on June 18

• Heavenly Desserts Milton Keynes at Unit H5, Stadium Way, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on June 12

• Eakley Manor Farm Events at Eakley Manor Farm, Eakley Lanes, Stoke Goldington, Milton Keynes; rated on May 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Slug & LettuceSlug & Lettuce at Manhatten House, 401 Witan Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on July 8

* Sams Chinese Take Away at Sam'S Takeaway, 186 Waterside, Peartree Bridge, Milton Keynes; rated on July 3

• Mayyam's at 18 Fyfield Barrow, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes; rated on July 2

• JK Rooster at 20a High Street, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes; rated on June 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Takeaway 4 U at 18 Elthorne Way, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on June 24

The final place was given a score of three, which means hygiene standards are "generally satisfactory”. This was Morleys MK Ltd at 5 Glyn Square in Wolverton,