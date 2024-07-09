14 eating places in Milton Keynes, including Nando’s, are given new food hygiene ratings
They examined each place and gave it a score out of five, with zero meaning urgent improvement is necessary and five being very good.
Thirteen of the 14 places were awarded the top score of five.
These are:
* T4 at Unit 1 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on July 2
• Nando's at Queens Court, Midsummer Arcade, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on June 26
• Dipna Restaurant - Santander - Unity Place at Unity Place, 200 Grafton Gate H5 To H6, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on June 19
• John Lewis - Distribution Centre at Blakelands 2, Yeomans Drive, Blakelands, Milton Keynes; rated on June 19
• Fika Catering Co Ltd at Witan Gate House, 500-600 Witan Gate West, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on June 18
• Milton Keynes Canoe Club at Caldecotte Water Sports Centre Caldecotte Lake (South), Monellan Grove, Caldecotte, MK; rated on June 18
• Heavenly Desserts Milton Keynes at Unit H5, Stadium Way, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on June 12
• Eakley Manor Farm Events at Eakley Manor Farm, Eakley Lanes, Stoke Goldington, Milton Keynes; rated on May 8
• Slug & LettuceSlug & Lettuce at Manhatten House, 401 Witan Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on July 8
* Sams Chinese Take Away at Sam'S Takeaway, 186 Waterside, Peartree Bridge, Milton Keynes; rated on July 3
• Mayyam's at 18 Fyfield Barrow, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes; rated on July 2
• JK Rooster at 20a High Street, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes; rated on June 28
• Takeaway 4 U at 18 Elthorne Way, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on June 24
The final place was given a score of three, which means hygiene standards are "generally satisfactory”. This was Morleys MK Ltd at 5 Glyn Square in Wolverton,
The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about a business’s hygiene standards. You can check local places here,