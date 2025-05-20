Milton Keynes may be a new city but it is packed with natural beauty and historic charm, and these top spots showcase the place at its finest. From peaceful wetlands to cultural trails , there’s something for everyone.
Flick through our gallery of pictures and plan your next day out!
1. 15 magical places to visit in Milton Keynes
There are so many beautiful and interesting places to see in Milton Keynes Photo: MKCC
2. 15 magical places to visit in Milton Keynes
The Canal Broadwalk offers a fantastic route through some of Milton Keynes' most beautiful parks including the newly resorted Great Linford Manor Park, the iconic Campbell Park and Newlands Remembrance Walk. Among the things to look out for en route are the Great Linford Brick Kilns, the Gyosei Art Trail, the boat basin at Pennylands, the avenue of Lombardy Poplar trees and a boardwalk through the reeds between Giffard Park and Willen Park. Photo: The Parks Trust
3. 15 magical places to visit in Milton Keynes
There is a unique cathedral in Milton Keynes, not made of bricks and mortar but of bark and leaves. The Tree Cathedral at Newlands is based on the outline of Norwich Cathedral and was designed in 1986 by landscape architect Neil Higson. Different species of trees were chosen to represent the different sections of the Cathedral. Hornbeam and tall-growing lime for the nave, evergreens to represent the central tower and spires and flowering cherry and apple as a focus in the chapels. In springtime colourful bulbs represent the sun shining through stained glass windows onto the ground. The Cathedral has a mix of evergreen and deciduous trees, meaning it's visually stunning throughout the year. You can have your marriage blessed there or arrange for a loved one's ashes to be interned there. Photo: The Parks Trust
4. 15 magical places to visit in MK
Commissioned by Great Linford Parish Council with support from The Parks Trust, Public Art Trust MK, Canal & River Trust and MK Council, the Gyosei Art Trail was created for local residents to enjoy. Completed in 2016 the trail on the Canal Broadwalk in Milton Keynes consists of eight pieces in total each piece relates to the themes of Japanese connection, canal history, and natural history. Photo: The Parks Trust