15 totally free or cheap places to go with your children in Milton Keynes this summer

The Citizen has compiled a list of places and activities in MK that provide tried and tested fun but do not cost a fortune.

Some are even completely free and all that is needed is a picnic to make it a day out.

Meanwhile, any child who qualifies for benefit-related free school meals in the city can take part in a wealth of free Summer of Play activities organised by Milton Keynes Council during August.

There are dozens of activities on offer, including music, games, pottery, crafts, swimming, bowling, cooking and crazy golf and meals are provided.

The sessions are held in 50 different locations throughout MK and they are tailored to suit all ages, from toddlers to teens. The brochure can be downloaded here.

The Parks Trust website is also a valuable source of ideas for parents, who can flick through their What’s On page to discover free or cheap things to do.

Some of the Trust’s most popular activities are included in our gallery. Don’t forget to book them to ensure a place.

Linford Manor Park. Here there is a lovely enclosed play area, complete with a mud kitchen for children who enjoy messy play. In other parts of the park there are ponds to inspect, grass areas for picnics and giant stones to climb on. It's a great place to spend a day – and it's all completely free.

Parkland Play sessions are organised on certain days by The Parks Trust. These lively sessions are free and fun and games to amuse children of all ages are organised by the Trust's ranger. The sessions are free and take place in Oxley Park, Stanton Low, Caldecote Brook and Whitehouse Park. The dates are on the Parks Trust website - search undr 'parkland play'.

Ousebank Gardens in Newport Pagnell (at the top of the town by the church) provide old-fashioned fun for children. Take a fishing net and let them catch some tiddlers in the river, which is safe for older children to paddle. They can sit on the steps and feed the ducks or climb some trees. There is a small enclosed play park too.

Fossil Hunting can be great fun. This free event is on August 20 and held around of the limestone rocks at Great Linford Manor Park. Hewn from the Great Linford quarry, they are around 170 million years old and the area is a great source for fossils. Book via the Parks Trust website.