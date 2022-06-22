150 children showcase their singing and dancing talent at Milton Keynes shopping centre

The youngsters all performed last weekend at Midsummer Place shopping centre, where auditions were held to find the city’s biggest child star.

More than 150 children gathered to enter either the junior section, for six to nine year olds, or the senior class for over 10s.

Midsummer Place launches the talent search every year through leading UK children’s international performing arts school Make Believe and previous winners have gone on to become West End stars.

Children of all ages displayed their talents

On Saturday the entrants were judged by a panel including Make Believe managing director Joel Kern and talent agent Jonathan Marsh.

They were whittled down to 40 finalists and these will now compete for the crown and £500 each at Stantonbury Theatre in October.

Previous winners of the competition include 2018 finalist Klaudia Gjergji, who starred starring in the West End production of On Your Feet this year, and 2017 winner Charis Tetteh, who has appeared in School of Rock.

Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, Kirsty McGiff, said Saturday’s event was a “huge success”.

A young girl takes to the stage

She said: “It is incredible to see the huge array of talent we have in Milton Keynes. Well done to everyone that took part, whether you were a finalist or not.”

You can book your tickets to watch and support the finalists here.

Joel Kern said: “When I launched Make Believe in 2004, I wanted to make theatre and performing arts more accessible to young people from all communities and this competition opens those doors.”