16 great pioneers of Milton Keynes tell their stories in unique exhibition

Their actions have all enhanced the lives of others

Sixteen of the city’s greatest pioneers are to tell their tales in a new exhibition at the CMK library.

The individuals come from diverse backgrounds but have all been pioneers in their own communities or professional lives in Milton Keynes.

Their activities in the city have enhanced the lives of others, say the exhibition organisers, the Living Archive history project.

These are the 16 great pioneers of Milton Keynes featured in the Living Archive exhibition

Pioneer Tales Revisited started this week and runs until February 24 in the library’s event space. It is open during library hours, which can be checked here.

It will feature portraits and photographs by Sagar Kharecha, Living Archive’s photographer in residence, alongside the words of the pioneers themselves.

PC Albert Bernard tells of his experiences as one of the first Black police officers in the city, while Baldip Sahota reflects on his work training paralympic fencers for the Olympics.

Kurshida Mirza founded Truby’s Garden Interfaith Café, while Louis Francis, resident at Westbury Art Centre, is the UK’s first deaf stone carver, and Urja Desai Thakore established Pagrav Dance Company, now one of the leading Pathak dance companies in the UK.

Other featured pioneers are: Anouar Kasim MBE, Fola Komolafe, Gamiel Yafai, Hannah Olarewaju, Maria Affah, Dr Mylvaganam Veeravahu, Nana Oguntola. Naseem Khan, Ophelia Cole, Precious Zumbika-Lwanga, Urja Desai Thakore and Zainab Manji.

"These stories and many more provide an inspiring insight into the lives of people across the city,” said a spokesperson for Living Archive.

This project was inspired by Living Archive’s seminal 1985 project ‘Pioneer Tales’, which captured the first generation of incomers to the new city. A selection of images of the original project is also featured.

Living Archive celebrates its 40th birthday this year. It collects, preserves and shares the stories of Milton Keynes, aiming to create connections and a sense of place by using old memories to create new ones by bringing communities together.

There is a wealth of material in its diverse archive, covering many years of Milton Keynes history

"We believe that ‘everybody has a story to tell’ and we want to tell the stories of every community in the city,” said the spokesperson. .