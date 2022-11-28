MK City Council has published another long list of road closures taking place this week all over the city.

These are additional to the current closures on the V6 and H6, mainly around CMK, which are part of the council’s ‘Golden Grid’ makeover programme.

The following roads will be closed from today (Monday) until December 1 for potholes and other defects to be repaired:

The road closures are proving frustrating for some motorists in MK

Aylesbury Street, Wolverton Stratford Road, Wolverton Lichfield Down, Walnut Tree Alton Gate, Westcroft Richmond Way, Newport Pagnell Green Park Drive, Newport Pagnell Monro Avenue, Crownhill Fishermead Boulevard Filgrave to Gayhurst road, Tyringham Chicheley Road, North Crawley Common Street, Ravenhurst Evans Gate, Oldbrook Boycott Avenue, Oldbrook North Street, Castlethorpe Lower Weald to Calverton Road Olney Road, Lavendon

More details at one network.

The current plethora of ‘road ahead closed’ signs are causing frustration for some motorists, particularly those who tried to get to Rooksley Retail Park over the weekend – a peak Christmas shopping period.

"I drove around for 25 minutes trying to get to Hobbycraft. No matter which way I went and how many diversions I followed, every road surrounding it was closed,” said one shopper.

"In the end I gave up, went home and ordered what I needed from Amazon. It was so frustrating.”

Another driver said: “Most near the city are shut today. The traffic has built up and at standstill on every road... No diversion signs. MK Council, you are a nightmare.”

The grid road makeover involves removing weeds, cutting back overhanging vegetation, repairing, cleaning and replacing damaged signs, removing clutter and litter picking, refreshing road markings, filling potholes and patching road defects, cleaning road gullies, tidying up roundabouts, fixing streetlights, removing graffiti, repairing damaged grass verges and reseeding where necessary and coppicing or removing trees to keep them healthy

But Councillor Paul Trendall, the Lib Dem Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for Highways & Landscaping, said he is delighted that works are underway.

“The Progressive Alliance is working hard to fulfil the Council Plan commitment by continuing the Golden Grid programme,” he said.