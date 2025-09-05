17 charming towns and villages that are perfect to explore as autumn rolls in across Buckinghamshire

The county is home to a number of beautiful towns and villages – with plenty of great destinations to be found wherever you are.
There are some well known places, but also plenty hidden gems to give you the perfect day out.
Villages include the ‘Carrot Capital’ of the UK, beautiful riverside locations, the home of the late great Roald Dahl, a civil wall battle village and some iconic tv filming locations.
Some of the area’s most picturesque destinations, all of which are perfect to explore as autumn approaches, are listed below – will you be visiting any of these places?
1. Marlow : Marlow
Marlow, historically Great Marlow or Chipping Marlow, is located on the River Thames, 4 miles south-southwest of High Wycombe. The village features 19th-century landmarks, such as an impressive Marlow Suspension Bridge, the Royal Military College and the Marlow Lock house. You could also tour Hughenden Manor, the stately home of Benjamin Disraeli. If you want to spend time outdoors, the Higginson Park and Court Garden Leisure Complex has beautiful scenery for nature walks and outdoor recreation by the river. Photo: Visit South East England.com
2. Fingest
The picturesque village of Fingest lies in the Chiltern Hills near the border with Oxfordshire. It boasts the parish church of St Bartholomew's dates from the early Norman period. It has an unusual tower, with a double vaulted roof. The church is a Grade I listed building. Photo: Getty Images
3. Castlethorpe
Castlethorpe, which has a population of around 1,100, is a former Best Kept Village winner. It is located about 7 miles north of Central Milton Keynes. The village is relatively more recent than those around it, and it started out in life as a castle belonging to the lord of the manor of nearby Hanslope. A settlement of servants and manual workers grew up around the castle and this became the village of Castlethorpe Photo: Jane Russell
4. Turville
With several historic stone and timber houses around a village green. Turville has been used a filming location on numerous occasions, including for outdoor scenes in the sitcom The Vicar of Dibley. Turville is well known for its carrots, and is informally referred to as the "carrot capital" of the United Kingdom. Photo: Unkown