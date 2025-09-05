17 charming towns and villages that are perfect to explore as autumn rolls in across Buckinghamshire

3 . Castlethorpe

Castlethorpe, which has a population of around 1,100, is a former Best Kept Village winner. It is located about 7 miles north of Central Milton Keynes. The village is relatively more recent than those around it, and it started out in life as a castle belonging to the lord of the manor of nearby Hanslope. A settlement of servants and manual workers grew up around the castle and this became the village of Castlethorpe Photo: Jane Russell