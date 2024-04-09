Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

M motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some of the closures are for repair or renewal works but many are for the cutting and planting of verges on behalf of National Highways.

17 different road closures will affect Milton Keynes drivers over the next fortnight

The works list is:

• A5, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to Old Stratford Roundabout - lane closures due to barrier - permanent works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, until April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to Hartwell - lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 10pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, A4146 Caldecott Interchange Roundabout to Old Stratford Roundabout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A421, from 10pm April 9 to 5am April 10, slight delays: M1 southbound, junction 14 - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route.

• M1, from 10pm April 9 to 5am April 10, slight delays: M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure.

• A5, from 8pm April 11 to 5am April 20, slight delays: A5 both directions, Brickhill to Old Stratford.

• A5, from 8pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays: A5 southbound, A509 to Bletcham Way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5, from 8pm April 12 to 5am April 13, slight delays): A5 southbound, Redmoor to Kelly's Kitchen - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion route.

• A5, from 8pm April 15 to 5am April 16, slight delays: A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes.

• A5, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway.

• A5, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5, from 8pm April 16 to 5am April 17, slight delays: A5 northbound, Little Brickhill - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes.

• M1, from 10pm April 16 to 5am April 17, slight delays: M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for carriageway..

• A5, from 8pm April 17 to 5am April 18, slight delays: A5 northbound, Bletcham Way - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture.

• A5, from 8pm April 18 to 6am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Redmoor - exit and entry slip road closures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Portway - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture.