175 more new homes approved for existing Milton Keynes estate

Bellway plans to build the properties in the Whitehouse, on two parcels of land off Watling Street.

The housebui lder last week secured planning permission to deliver the new homes at a development to be known as Bellway at Whitehouse Park.

There will be122 new homes for private sale and 53 affordable properties for local people through rent or shared ownership.

Bellway's Peter Bourne and Lindsey Davenport at the Whitehouse Park site in Milton Keynes,

Luke Southgate, sales director of Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “We have worked closely with Milton Keynes Council to ensure that our detailed plans for these 175 new homes meet the needs of local people.

“We are very keen to get on with this exciting project and aim to begin groundworks at the end of the month, with a view to releasing the first homes for sale in the autumn. At the development, we will be building two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses to suit a wide range of purchasers, including first-time buyers, growing families and people downsizing.

“As well as providing new homes for private sale, the development will also deliver a selection of 53 affordable properties to allow local people to live in new homes in the area and stay close to their family, friends and places of work.”

Bellway has plans to build a total of 452 new homes at Bellway at Whitehouse Park across five plots of land acquired from L&Q last year.

Whitehouse Park is part of the Western Expansion Area in Milton Keynes, which is scheduled to deliver a total of 6,500 new homes. Outline planning consent was given for this project in 2007.

Luke said: “At Bellway Northern Home Counties we have our divisional headquarters in Milton Keynes and feel a real connection to the town. We are proud to be playing a key role in the ambitious scheme to deliver thousands of much-needed new homes to Milton Keynes.