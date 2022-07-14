181 new flats and houses to be built in Milton Keynes town

Developer Godwin Developments has agreed a funding deal to deliver 172 flats and 12 houses in Bletchley’s town centre.

Planning permission has already been granted for the four acre site, which is to the south of of Princes Way and west of Albert Street.

It is the former home of the now-demolsihed Enigma Tavern pub, named after the historic Bletchley Park. The pub suffered from vandalism, allowing the developers to secure demolition consent under permitted development rights.

This is what the Bletchley View housing complex will look like

The housing complex, to be called Bletchley View, will provide a mix of affordable and shared ownership properties. The flat will have one or two bedrooms and the townhouses will each have three bedrooms.

There will be two tall blocks, one six storeys and one five storeys, a row of townhouses and also commercial spaces.

It will be split between Bletchley View North and Bletchley View South and the two parts of the site are separated by the Burger King restaurant.

The area is lined by trees to the eastern and western boundaries and these are the subject of an official Tree Preservation Order.

Godwins has has this month agreed a forward funding deal with CBRE UK Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to deliver the 184 homes.

Winvic Construction has been appointed as the main contractor. Work on site already underway and is expected to complete in the Spring of 2024.

The scheme will be eco friendly, with air source heat pumps for hot water and a mechanical ventilated heat recovery system.

Godwins say Bletchley View is part of the current multi-million-pound redevelopment plans to transform Bletchley and it will help meet the growing demand for affordable homes in the area, especially from young people and families. seeking quality housing within commuting distance to their work.

The town’s wider transformation plan refers to the "redevelopment" of the Brunel Centre, but it fails to say whether it will be demolished, used as a site for housing, or upgraded as a shopping destination.