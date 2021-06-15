19 new Covid cases confirmed in MK today

Another 19 new Covid cases have been confirmed in Milton Keynes today.

The city's seven-day case rate has crept up over the past weeks and now stands 61.2 cases per 100,000 people. However, this is still below the national average of 70.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Nationally, 7,673 people have tested positive over the past 24 hours and 10 deaths have been recorded, None of these deaths was in MK, where there are just three Covid patients currently in our hospital.

According to scientists, more than 90 per cent of new cases throughout the UK are believed to be the new Delta variant. In many regions of the UK, Delta cases are doubling every four to 11 days, and a report from Public Health England shows the variant, first detected in India, now makes up more than 90% of cases.