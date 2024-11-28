Three gentlemen pose with their bicycles at the roadside, Stony Stratford, now part of Milton Keynes.Three gentlemen pose with their bicycles at the roadside, Stony Stratford, now part of Milton Keynes.
20 fascinating retro pictures which show the Milton Keynes area of yesteryear

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th Nov 2024, 16:06 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 16:42 BST
We’ve nipped into our archives to bring you this fascinating gallery showcasing Milton Keynes, and surrounding area, over the decades.

The cracking pictures include a trio of cyclists from the Edwardian era, a gathering by the Liberal Party in 1919 and historic Bletchley Park in 1926.

There’s also war evacuees being fitted with free shoes, how Milton Keynes looked before it’s massive expansion and the city’s role in the foundation of the Open University.

Three gentlemen pose with their bicycles at the roadside, Stony Stratford, now part of Milton Keynes.

1. Edwardian cyclists

Three gentlemen pose with their bicycles at the roadside, Stony Stratford, now part of Milton Keynes. Photo: Getty Images

Audience at a Liberal Party meeting in Bletchley in September 1919, with posters up advertising the journal 'Common Sense'.

2. Liberal political gathering in 1919

Audience at a Liberal Party meeting in Bletchley in September 1919, with posters up advertising the journal 'Common Sense'. Photo: Getty Images

Bletchley Park, pictured on 7th January 1926. home to the family of politician and financier, Sir Herbert Samuel Leon. In World War II the House became the centre of Allied code-breaking activities, where the German 'Enigma' and 'Lorenz' codes, both considered unbreakable, were deciphered

3. Code-breakers

Bletchley Park, pictured on 7th January 1926. home to the family of politician and financier, Sir Herbert Samuel Leon. In World War II the House became the centre of Allied code-breaking activities, where the German 'Enigma' and 'Lorenz' codes, both considered unbreakable, were deciphered Photo: Getty Images

Miss Osla Benning (left) and Miss Babette Talbot Baines attend the Whaddon Chase point-to-point at Nash, near Bletchley on 11th March 1939.

4. Whaddon Chase

Miss Osla Benning (left) and Miss Babette Talbot Baines attend the Whaddon Chase point-to-point at Nash, near Bletchley on 11th March 1939. Photo: Getty Images

