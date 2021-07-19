20 firefighters battle 24 acre hay blaze after someone had a barbecue during heatwave in Milton Keynes

A farmer's crop of hay was wiped out in a fire that started during the afternoon heatwave yesterday (Sunday).

Despite the best efforts of 30 firefighters, the blaze ripped through 10 hectares - more than 24 acres - of freshly cut hay.

It is believed the cause was a simple barbecue held in one of the fields.

The drama started at around 4pm in River Meadow, which is off Church Street in Olney.

Fire crews from Newport Pagnell, Broughton, West Ashland, Aylesbury, Harrold and Banbury rushed to the scene, along with three officer.

A Bucks fire spokesman said: "The fire was in two adjacent fields. Firefighters used a drone and extinguished the fire using haydrags, beaters and water from the River Great Ouse.