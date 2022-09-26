20% of people in Milton Keynes already falling behind on household bills

The figure, which equates to one in five adults in MK, comes from research by national debt charity Money Advice Trust.

Their analysis also reveals that 22,322 adults in the city- one in nine - have already gone without food as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

The figures have been shared by the city’s Progressive Alliance of councillors following the Government’s mini budget announcement last week - which has seen the UK’s borrowing costs surge to the highest level in more than a decade.

Bills (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images)

Councillor Rob Middleton, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for Resources, said: “After 12 years of Conservative rule, our country is in crisis. Wages are falling, the economy is on the brink of recession and our NHS is on its knees.

“Over 40,000 people are falling behind on their bills in our city, and almost everyone is finding this tough at the moment. It is staggering that the Conservatives’ plan to deal with the cost of living appears to be lifting the cap on bankers’ bonuses and resisting a windfall tax on the bumper profits of oil and gas companies – meaning higher tax and borrowing for the rest of us.”

Councillor Jane Carr, Lib Dem Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for the cost-of-living crisis, said: “This winter, thousands of local families will struggle to heat their homes and put food on the table, all while big-shot city bankers will be popping the champagne corks. It is clear where the Conservatives’ priorities lie, and they aren’t with the people of Milton Keynes.”

This winter, the Progressive Alliance will be providing practical support for people struggling during the cost-of-living crisis.

The £500,000 energy crisis and efficiency funding will provide practical support for people who are struggling financially,.

There will be an special telephone helpline to provide a higher level of energy advice and support throughout the winter and a new online voucher portal that will help the council and the voluntary sector in issuing support with the cost of food, fuel and essential living items.