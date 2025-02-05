The eye-catching images feature a railway crash at Bletchley in 1939 which killed four people, a dance competition at Bletchley Road County Secondary School and how Bletchley looked 55 years ago.
There is also pictures as the Open University came into existence in town and PM Margaret Thatcher shopping in Milton Keynes. There’s that and more in this superb retro gallery.
1. Edwardian cyclists
Three gentlemen pose with their bicycles at the roadside, Stony Stratford, now part of Milton Keynes. Photo: Getty Images
2. Liberal political gathering in 1919
Audience at a Liberal Party meeting in Bletchley in September 1919, with posters up advertising the journal 'Common Sense'. Photo: Getty Images
3. The wreckage of the Scottish Express
The wreckage of the Scottish Express from Euston at Bletchley station after part of the train crashed into a second train it was due to be coupled with. Four people were killed in the accident, the first to occur during a wartime blackout. Photo: Getty Images
4. Wreckage piled up at Bletchley railway station
Wreckage piled up at Bletchley Railway Station the day after the Night Scot train of the London, Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS) passed a signal at danger, collided with a shunting engine, derailed and hit the station platform on 14th October 1939. Four people were killed in the accident, and forty injured. Excessive speed and wartime blackout restrictions were blamed for the crash. Photo: Getty Images
