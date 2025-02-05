Schoolboy Ken Perry and his dance partner, schoolgirl Susan Green, winners of the Bletchley Road County Secondary School dance competition, demonstrate their moves to their schoolmates during the lunch hour dance session in the school hall in 1957.placeholder image
Schoolboy Ken Perry and his dance partner, schoolgirl Susan Green, winners of the Bletchley Road County Secondary School dance competition, demonstrate their moves to their schoolmates during the lunch hour dance session in the school hall in 1957.

21 fascinating pictures which throw a must-see spotlight on Milton Keynes down the years

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Feb 2025, 14:07 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 12:54 BST
Our latest retro gallery shows you life in Milton Keynes, and surrounding area, down the decades.

The eye-catching images feature a railway crash at Bletchley in 1939 which killed four people, a dance competition at Bletchley Road County Secondary School and how Bletchley looked 55 years ago.

There is also pictures as the Open University came into existence in town and PM Margaret Thatcher shopping in Milton Keynes. There’s that and more in this superb retro gallery.

You can get plenty more local retro content over on our website.

Three gentlemen pose with their bicycles at the roadside, Stony Stratford, now part of Milton Keynes.

1. Edwardian cyclists

Three gentlemen pose with their bicycles at the roadside, Stony Stratford, now part of Milton Keynes. Photo: Getty Images

Audience at a Liberal Party meeting in Bletchley in September 1919, with posters up advertising the journal 'Common Sense'.

2. Liberal political gathering in 1919

Audience at a Liberal Party meeting in Bletchley in September 1919, with posters up advertising the journal 'Common Sense'. Photo: Getty Images

The wreckage of the Scottish Express from Euston at Bletchley station after part of the train crashed into a second train it was due to be coupled with. Four people were killed in the accident, the first to occur during a wartime blackout.

3. The wreckage of the Scottish Express

The wreckage of the Scottish Express from Euston at Bletchley station after part of the train crashed into a second train it was due to be coupled with. Four people were killed in the accident, the first to occur during a wartime blackout. Photo: Getty Images

Wreckage piled up at Bletchley Railway Station the day after the Night Scot train of the London, Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS) passed a signal at danger, collided with a shunting engine, derailed and hit the station platform on 14th October 1939. Four people were killed in the accident, and forty injured. Excessive speed and wartime blackout restrictions were blamed for the crash.

4. Wreckage piled up at Bletchley railway station

Wreckage piled up at Bletchley Railway Station the day after the Night Scot train of the London, Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS) passed a signal at danger, collided with a shunting engine, derailed and hit the station platform on 14th October 1939. Four people were killed in the accident, and forty injured. Excessive speed and wartime blackout restrictions were blamed for the crash. Photo: Getty Images

