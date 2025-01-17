21 of the best hotels and places to stay for a 2025 break in Milton Keynes and the surrounding Buckinghamshire area

Our beautiful county is full of brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and impressive rental properties offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute staycation, or somewhere to unwind after a busy day of walking, these are x of the best-reviewed hotels across the county.

All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order – will you be staying at any of these places in 2025?

Horwood House Hotel Set on 38 landscaped acres, this Edwardian country manor property close to Milton Keynes is always a popular place for a much-needed break.

Elm Tree Farm, Milton Keynes Set on a farm, these cosy accommodations in multiple buildings are surrounded by countryside and 6 miles from the Canal Museum, 8 miles from Milton Keynes Theatre and 13 miles from Silverstone racetrack. Rated: 4.8 (46 reviews)

Mill Farm, Milton Keynes Milton Keynes with access to a garden, a shared lounge, as well as bicycle parking. Boasting full-day security, this property also provides guests with a picnic area. There is a sun terrace and guests can make use of free WiFi and free private parking. Rated: 4.5 (90 reviews)