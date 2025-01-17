Set on 38 landscaped acres, this Edwardian country manor property is 1.1 miles from the village of Little Horwood, 7.4 miles from the Bletchley train station and 10 miles from Milton Keynes. Rated: 4 (1.8k reviews)Set on 38 landscaped acres, this Edwardian country manor property is 1.1 miles from the village of Little Horwood, 7.4 miles from the Bletchley train station and 10 miles from Milton Keynes. Rated: 4 (1.8k reviews)
21 of the best hotels and places to stay for a 2025 break in Milton Keynes and the surrounding Buckinghamshire area

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST
These are some of the most popular places to stay across the Milton Keynes area – ideal for those planning a trip to the region in 2025.

Our beautiful county is full of brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and impressive rental properties offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute staycation, or somewhere to unwind after a busy day of walking, these are x of the best-reviewed hotels across the county.

All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order – will you be staying at any of these places in 2025?

Set on 38 landscaped acres, this Edwardian country manor property close to Milton Keynes is always a popular place for a much-needed break.

1. Horwood House Hotel

Set on 38 landscaped acres, this Edwardian country manor property close to Milton Keynes is always a popular place for a much-needed break. Photo: Jun Tan Weddings

Set on a farm, these cosy accommodations in multiple buildings are surrounded by countryside and 6 miles from the Canal Museum, 8 miles from Milton Keynes Theatre and 13 miles from Silverstone racetrack. Rated: 4.8 (46 reviews)

2. Elm Tree Farm, Milton Keynes

Set on a farm, these cosy accommodations in multiple buildings are surrounded by countryside and 6 miles from the Canal Museum, 8 miles from Milton Keynes Theatre and 13 miles from Silverstone racetrack. Rated: 4.8 (46 reviews) Photo: Google

Milton Keynes with access to a garden, a shared lounge, as well as bicycle parking. Boasting full-day security, this property also provides guests with a picnic area. There is a sun terrace and guests can make use of free WiFi and free private parking. Rated: 4.5 (90 reviews)

3. Mill Farm, Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes with access to a garden, a shared lounge, as well as bicycle parking. Boasting full-day security, this property also provides guests with a picnic area. There is a sun terrace and guests can make use of free WiFi and free private parking. Rated: 4.5 (90 reviews) Photo: Google

Located in Wavendon and only 7.5 km from Woburn Abbey, The Little Gable provides accommodation with garden views, free WiFi and free private parking. The property is set 8.2 km from Milton Keynes Bowl, 44 km from Notley Abbey and 49 km from Knebworth House.

4. The Little Gable, Wavendon : The Little Gable, Wavendon

Located in Wavendon and only 7.5 km from Woburn Abbey, The Little Gable provides accommodation with garden views, free WiFi and free private parking. The property is set 8.2 km from Milton Keynes Bowl, 44 km from Notley Abbey and 49 km from Knebworth House. Photo: Booking.com

