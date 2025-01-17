21 of the best hotels and places to stay for a 2025 break in Milton Keynes and the surrounding Buckinghamshire area

Our beautiful county is full of brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and impressive rental properties offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.
Whether you’re looking for a last-minute staycation, or somewhere to unwind after a busy day of walking, these are x of the best-reviewed hotels across the county.
All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order – will you be staying at any of these places in 2025?
1. Horwood House Hotel
Set on 38 landscaped acres, this Edwardian country manor property close to Milton Keynes is always a popular place for a much-needed break. Photo: Jun Tan Weddings
2. Elm Tree Farm, Milton Keynes
Set on a farm, these cosy accommodations in multiple buildings are surrounded by countryside and 6 miles from the Canal Museum, 8 miles from Milton Keynes Theatre and 13 miles from Silverstone racetrack. Rated: 4.8 (46 reviews) Photo: Google
3. Mill Farm, Milton Keynes
Milton Keynes with access to a garden, a shared lounge, as well as bicycle parking. Boasting full-day security, this property also provides guests with a picnic area. There is a sun terrace and guests can make use of free WiFi and free private parking. Rated: 4.5 (90 reviews) Photo: Google
4. The Little Gable, Wavendon : The Little Gable, Wavendon
Located in Wavendon and only 7.5 km from Woburn Abbey, The Little Gable provides accommodation with garden views, free WiFi and free private parking. The property is set 8.2 km from Milton Keynes Bowl, 44 km from Notley Abbey and 49 km from Knebworth House. Photo: Booking.com
