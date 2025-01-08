It’s certainly sad in some ways to wave goodbye to glorious sunshine and long nights of daylight.

But it’s not all bad with the cooler weather seeing the joy of going for a nice walk in the crisp fresh air now back on us.

For me personally there’s a lot of pleasure in getting the coat on, wrapping up nicely and heading out for some much-needed relaxation in wonderful scenery, with a nice cup of coffee or hot chocolate along the way.

And we’re super lucky with our area having plenty of beauty, wonderful scenery and some great walking trails to follow.

Here we bring you some great ideas for what to do this autumn as we swap the bottle of suncream and shades for a hat and scrarf

Let us know your favourite walks and beauty spots and why via our social media channels.

1 . Wavendon Wood Circular This is a circular walk, along footpaths, red ways and a canal towpath. The walking is easy and accessible year round. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Aspley Heath Wood Aspley Woods is approximately 326ha of mainly conifer plantation woodland with some areas of semi-ancient natural woodland, that lies between Woburn Sands, Bow Brickhill and Aspley Guise. It's a great place to discover nature and enjoy the outdoors with over 400 acres of woodland, heathland and meadows to enjoy - a fabulous site for walking and cycling. Photo: Facebook Photo Sales

3 . Ouse Valley and Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve This is a very popular area for birding, camping, and hiking, so you'll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. This beautiful reserve was opened in 2016 and is used as an overflow for the River Ouse in times of high rainfall. Photo: Facebook Photo Sales