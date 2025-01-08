There are some fantastic beauty spots to enjoy around the Milton Keynes area this spring and summer.placeholder image
There are some fantastic beauty spots to enjoy around the Milton Keynes area this spring and summer.

21 wonderful autumn walks for you to enjoy around the Milton Keynes area which will really blow away the cobwebs

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Jan 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 08:18 BST
Summer has finally said goodbye for another year as we get ready for the cooler Autumn weather.

It’s certainly sad in some ways to wave goodbye to glorious sunshine and long nights of daylight.

But it’s not all bad with the cooler weather seeing the joy of going for a nice walk in the crisp fresh air now back on us.

For me personally there’s a lot of pleasure in getting the coat on, wrapping up nicely and heading out for some much-needed relaxation in wonderful scenery, with a nice cup of coffee or hot chocolate along the way.

And we’re super lucky with our area having plenty of beauty, wonderful scenery and some great walking trails to follow.

Here we bring you some great ideas for what to do this autumn as we swap the bottle of suncream and shades for a hat and scrarf

Let us know your favourite walks and beauty spots and why via our social media channels.

This is a circular walk, along footpaths, red ways and a canal towpath. The walking is easy and accessible year round.

1. Wavendon Wood Circular

1. Wavendon Wood Circular

Aspley Woods is approximately 326ha of mainly conifer plantation woodland with some areas of semi-ancient natural woodland, that lies between Woburn Sands, Bow Brickhill and Aspley Guise. It's a great place to discover nature and enjoy the outdoors with over 400 acres of woodland, heathland and meadows to enjoy - a fabulous site for walking and cycling.

2. Aspley Heath Wood

2. Aspley Heath Wood

This is a very popular area for birding, camping, and hiking, so you'll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. This beautiful reserve was opened in 2016 and is used as an overflow for the River Ouse in times of high rainfall.

3. Ouse Valley and Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve

3. Ouse Valley and Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve

Here you can discover the incredible achievements of Britain's World War Two Codebreakers, in the place where it happened and the impact Bletchley had on the plans for D-Day. Once top secret, now Bletchley Park is a vibrant heritage attraction bringing in history lovers from far and wide.

4. Bletchley Park

4. Bletchley Park

