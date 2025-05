Have you seen Tye, who is missing from Milton Keynes?

Police have put out a public appeal to help find a young man who has gone missing from Milton Keynes.

Tye, age 21, was last seen on May 26 2025 at around 4pm in the Monkston area of the city.

He is 5’9” tall, of slim build, and was last seen wearing a long black raincoat, grey hoodie, black jeans and black boots.

Tye has a tattoo of a circle on his left arm.

If you have any information, please contact TVP quoting reference 43250258958.