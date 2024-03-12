22-acre chunk of Milton Keynes countryside to be sold off for new homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The business arm of the city council is selling off a 22-acre countryside site for a new housing development to be built.

Milton Keynes Development Partnership is inviting tenders for the freehold of the land, which lies immediately south of Groveway and west of Walton Manor.

The site is currently grassland with hedgerows, trees and shrubs.

Outline planning permission was granted by MK City Council last year to build 174 homes plus an outdoor event space and retail unit.

Some 15.6 acres can be used for housing, while the remaining 7.2 acres will be open space and “existing structural planting”.

An MKDP spokesperson said: “Aligned with MKDP’s commitments to inclusive and equal communities, a minimum of 36 per cent of the homes must be affordable.

"Single-stage informal tender will now be undertaken to select an appropriate developer and scheme. The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Thursday 18th April.”

You can view the tender brochure here.

MKDP has a portfolio of land assets to develop and it plans to launch a variety of urban development opportunities over the next coupe of years.

A Limited Liability Partnership, MKDP is owned by Milton Keynes City Council and its primary role is to use its portfolio to advance the council’s objectives to develop the city.

Established in 2013 as part of the asset transfer from the Homes & Communities Agency, it is operated by a specialist team who report to MKDP’s board, comprising an independent chair and three independent members, as well as the council.