22 new roadwork schemes to take place in Milton Keynes this week, most meaning temporary closures of diversions
It’s a busy week for road works this week, with 38 new schemes starting across the city.
From today (Monday), Milton Keynes City Council contractors will be repairing defects, filling potholes and even resurfacing completely in a couple of cases.
Some temporary road closures and diversions may be necessary for safety reasons, says the council.
The roads earmarked for resurfacing are the A509 from Northfield Roundabout and the M1-J14 at Broughton Interchange.
But this work will be carried out at night, between 9pm and 6am, so disruption to traffic to kept to a minimum.
Meanwhile the V4 Watling Street will be closed between the H4 and H5 so gully cleaning can take place.
A string of other roads will be undergoing minor repairs and have their potholes filled throughout the week. Some will only take one day.
These are:
V7 Saxon Street, from V8 to H3
H3 Monks Way, Alston Drive to V6
V11 Tongwell Street, H7 to H8
Stacey Avenue, Furze Way, Windsor Street, Church Street, Cambridge Street, Southern Way and Radcliffe Street in Wolverton
Wolverton Road, Westbury Lane, Priory Street and Purcell Drive in Newport Pagnel
Crofts End and School Lane in Sherington
Buckingham Road, Tweed Drive, Chepstow Drive, Staple Hall Road, Western Road and Wincanton Hill in Bletchley
Filgrave between Filgrave and A509
Hanslope Road in Gayhurst
Cold Brayfield Road, Harrold Road, High Street and Olney Road in Lavendon
Langcliffe Drive in Heelands
Avebury Boulevard and Overgate in Campbell Park
Tunbridge Grove in Kents Hill
Chippenham Drive and Mandeville Drive in Kingston
