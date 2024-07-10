25,000 free tickets up for grabs to keep children amused during Milton Keynes Summer of Play
Exclusively for local families with children in receipt of benefit-related free school meals, the council’s Summer of Play activity programme is designed to be a welcome boost to families.
It offers hundreds of different free activities ranging from football and gymnastics to rock climbing and animal encounters.
Taking place between 29 July and 22 August, each session includes free food and at least four hours of activities. Events will run across 62 locations in MK with a wide range of sports, crafts, cookery, music and other activities for children of all ages.
All sessions welcome children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and 1,620 tickets have been set aside for SEND specific activities.
Eligible families can book tickets via the online booking system here.
Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “We’re pleased to build on the success of last year with this diverse programme of free activities backed up with healthy nutritious meals. We know that the school holidays are difficult time for parents and the cost of clubs and days out can be a barrier to many.By expanding our dedicated provision for children and young people with additional needs, these events are even more inclusive and supportive.”
This year, Milton Keynes City Council worked with 42 local clubs, charities, schools and organisations to provide activities alongside its own Children and Family Centres and Music Hub.